Prasa forks out R1-million a year on bodyguards for fired CEO

The Passenger Rail Agency continues to pay more than R1-million a year for bodyguards to "protect" its disgraced former boss, Collins Letsoalo.

This despite Prasa having more than 100 of its own security officers who could provide this service.

Letsoalo was axed five months ago after he awarded himself a 350% salary increase.

Prasa's former chairman, Popo Molefe, who admitted he gave Letsoalo permission to hire the guards, said it was temporary.

Since his axing, the bodyguards, who were hired permanently, have been sitting idle at Prasa's headquarters.

According to their contracts, signed by Prasa's human resources head, Pearl Munthali, they are each paid R670,120 a year.

They were hired after Letsoalo suspended Prasa's security head, Mkhuseli Matakata, in August 2016, when he refused to approve the assignment of Prasa bodyguards to Letsoalo when he attended a family event in Limpopo in 2016.