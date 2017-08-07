At the outset‚ I wish to indicate that it is always important for societal actors‚ in particular political parties‚ to have confidence in our courts and in our Parliament. I‚ therefore‚ find the public pronouncements and calls that the Speaker will act in a partisan manner‚ reprehensible and unpalatable for our democracy. I am elected by the Assembly to perform the role of Speaker and as long as that has not changed I will not recuse myself. Thus‚ the call for the Speaker to recuse herself from the proceedings tomorrow has no constitutional basis and is‚ therefore‚ legally misplaced.

Fellow South Africans‚ all facts‚ factors‚ circumstances and information available to me that I have taken into consideration in making this decision‚ include the following:

1. On 22 June 2017‚ the Constitutional Court (CC) ruled that a vote of no confidence in the President of the Republic of South Africa (President) is constitutionally permissible whether through an open vote or secret ballot and that I‚ as the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA)‚ have the constitutional power to decide the voting procedure for such vote of no confidence.

2. So‚ although the Constitution does not prescribe a specific voting procedure for the removal of the President by way of a motion of no confidence‚ it does permit for a voting procedure which may be either by way of an open vote or secret ballot and the making of such decision lies exclusively with me‚ as Speaker‚ in terms of the Rules of the NA.

3. I am mindful of the fact and the Constitutional Court has reminded me of this fact that I‚ as Speaker‚ when exercising this exclusive constitutional power to determine the procedure of voting in a motion of no confidence‚ must do so on a proper and rational basis. In this respect‚ I‚ inter alia‚ invited the political parties who are represented in the NA to provide me with submissions on their views of the matter‚ and also requested to be provided with legal advice‚ which I took into consideration before deciding this matter.