Traffic corporation throws Tasima under the bus

The handover of eNatis - the electronic national administration traffic information system - to the Road Traffic Management Corporation has not been smooth.

The corporation, under the Department of Transport, took over system operation from Tasima in March.

But a number Tasima service providers - cleaners, and courier and telephone companies - had not been paid in months.

Corporation spokesman Simon Zwane said Tasima signed the contracts later than November, when the Constitutional Court ruled that Tasima had to hand over to the corporation.

Tasima ran the system from its inception in 2002 and the contract was extended by five years in 2010. Tasima had wanted an indefinite extension. The court ruled that the contract expired on June 23 2015.