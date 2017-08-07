South Africans have accused Police Minister Fikile Mbalula of being too soft in his response to allegations that Mduduzi Manana‚ the deputy minister of higher education and training‚ had allegedly assaulted a woman.

On Monday morning Mbalula tweeted: “The law must take its course. We are clear when it comes to gender-based violence. The victim must get (our) protection. Good morning.”

“No #WanyaTsotsi nyana??? #NoToWomanAbuse nyana nje?? Mr Minister makunyiwe (All hell must break loose)!!!” Siphelele Jele‏ replied.

Twitter users said the minister did not use the same tone when he reacted to the six men who were part of an assault outside a KFC restaurant in Pretoria over the weekend.

Manana allegedly slapped two women following a debate on the ANC’s presidential race at a Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ in the north of Johannesburg.

Mbalula on his tweet said that he had been informed that a case has been opened‚ but did not disclose the nature of the charge.

Below are more of the responses on Twitter