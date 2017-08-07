Politics

Twitter slams Mbalula over Manana reaction

07 August 2017 - 11:10 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana Launching The Ekurhuleni East Tvet College Daveyton Campus on 26 May 2017. File photo.
Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana Launching The Ekurhuleni East Tvet College Daveyton Campus on 26 May 2017. File photo.
Image: CITY OF EKURHULENI

South Africans have accused Police Minister Fikile Mbalula of being too soft in his response to allegations that Mduduzi Manana‚ the deputy minister of higher education and training‚ had allegedly assaulted a woman.

On Monday morning Mbalula tweeted: “The law must take its course. We are clear when it comes to gender-based violence. The victim must get (our) protection. Good morning.”

“No #WanyaTsotsi nyana??? #NoToWomanAbuse nyana nje?? Mr Minister makunyiwe (All hell must break loose)!!!” Siphelele Jele‏ replied.

Twitter users said the minister did not use the same tone when he reacted to the six men who were part of an assault outside a KFC restaurant in Pretoria over the weekend.

Manana allegedly slapped two women following a debate on the ANC’s presidential race at a Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ in the north of Johannesburg.

Mbalula on his tweet said that he had been informed that a case has been opened‚ but did not disclose the nature of the charge.

Below are more of the responses on Twitter

 

Most read

  1. ANC takes on venue owner that refused gay couple Politics
  2. Allegations emerge of another Manana altercation with a woman Politics
  3. 'He is the one': Witness identifies Manana as assault video surfaces Politics
  4. Political parties‚ ministers call for Manana to resign Politics
  5. IN FULL: Zuma critic Makhosi Khoza speaks ahead of no-confidence vote Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
Rite of passage: Girls’ journey to womanhood

Related articles

  1. 'He is the one': Witness identifies Manana as assault video surfaces Politics
  2. Political parties‚ ministers call for Manana to resign Politics
  3. Manana 'trampled' woman at club‚ claims witness South Africa
  4. LISTEN: Deputy minister admits to slapping woman in club altercation Politics
  5. Minister accused of slapping women after ANC leadership debate Politics
X