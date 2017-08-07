Twitter slams Mbalula over Manana reaction
South Africans have accused Police Minister Fikile Mbalula of being too soft in his response to allegations that Mduduzi Manana‚ the deputy minister of higher education and training‚ had allegedly assaulted a woman.
On Monday morning Mbalula tweeted: “The law must take its course. We are clear when it comes to gender-based violence. The victim must get (our) protection. Good morning.”
“No #WanyaTsotsi nyana??? #NoToWomanAbuse nyana nje?? Mr Minister makunyiwe (All hell must break loose)!!!” Siphelele Jele replied.
Twitter users said the minister did not use the same tone when he reacted to the six men who were part of an assault outside a KFC restaurant in Pretoria over the weekend.
Manana allegedly slapped two women following a debate on the ANC’s presidential race at a Cubana restaurant in Fourways‚ in the north of Johannesburg.
Mbalula on his tweet said that he had been informed that a case has been opened‚ but did not disclose the nature of the charge.
Below are more of the responses on Twitter
With all due respect minister , your tone regarding this issue is rather mild compared to other cases you tweet about .— Paballo (@Paballo99) August 7, 2017
Thol"ukuthi u won't do anythng, thol'ukuthi when de whites assaulted blacks at KFC u were so quick 2 respond, thol'kuthi hey #No2Favourism— khomozana® (@brianncube15) August 7, 2017
4 racists were arrested for assaulting a couple in PTA, why in this one still bieng driven around at our expense?? Arrest Him Mbaks!!!— Tinyiko Mpenyana (@tinyiko_tim) August 7, 2017
what happened to #wanyatsotsi— Shonisani Lishivha (@shonisaniboy) August 7, 2017
What kind of man he is who walk around hitting women. He must step down as well , pic.twitter.com/kRQSRcmc9r
That is too soft. To put it politely. You're a hypocrite— Jacob still laughing (@wickedclown_SA) August 7, 2017
#MduduziManana wow— † I will pie you † (@Pushky_M) August 7, 2017
It's Women's Month and we're still being abused. What teachings are these? A Whole dep Minster of Education! 😢
1956: you strike a woman, you strike a rock. 2017: you strike a woman, excuses are made, she is blamed, business as usual. #MduduziManana— Natasha Joseph (@TashJoeZA) August 7, 2017
#MduduziManana— ♡Tholi Bathathe♡ (@rare_muse1) August 7, 2017
So he had every right to beat her up 😑😶Sho.Lea makatsa... pic.twitter.com/OOM45xY34x
Being a black woman in South Africa is one of the most dangerous things#MduduziManana— Trans-Kylie-Gender (@AlsoHasOpinion) August 7, 2017
What exactly is being investigated after he confessed? #MduduziManana pic.twitter.com/S02aWJ0zYR— Zamore (@JustZamore) August 7, 2017
" she probably provoked him " twitter #MduduziManana pic.twitter.com/vKIcc01W8m— Shmaa (@Smaangele) August 7, 2017
