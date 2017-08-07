Zuma confident as DA, EFF rally ahead of vote

President Jacob Zuma appeared unfazed by the looming vote of no confidence in his presidency, instead returning to his tried and tested white monopoly capital script in Pietermaritzburg yesterday.

The embattled leader delivered a keynote speech characterised by jokes at the unveiling of the statue of the late ANC and SA Communist Party veteran leader Harry Gwala.

Although Zuma made no mention of the vote, due to take place in parliament tomorrow, he took the opportunity to lay into the SACP, which has said it will support Zuma's removal as President.

He criticised the Communist Party for denying the existence of "white monopoly capital".