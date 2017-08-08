"Dismiss higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana for physically assaulting a woman at the Cubana Restaurant. An apology is not enough‚" the petition states.

"Many women are killed‚ raped and brutalised by men on a daily basis‚ and yet very few are brought to justice for these crimes. Dismissing ... Manana will be sending a loud and clear message that we condemn such behaviour. Deputy minister Manana is a public figure‚ and as such‚ should know the high expectations of him.

"Keeping him in the employ of the government will undermine ongoing efforts to develop and implement a comprehensive‚ fully-funded National Strategic Plan to prevent‚ combat and respond to [gender based violence‚" the petition continued.

By 8.30am Tuesday‚ it had been signed more than 400 times.

