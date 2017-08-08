He was addressing DA supporters in Durban North on Tuesday‚ just hours before the start of a motion of no confidence against Zuma in parliament. He told supporters they should not be overly optimistic that removing Zuma would solve the country’s problems.

“He [Zuma] is just part of the problem‚ but it’s important to remove Zuma today because if we don’t‚ 2019 is too far. Our country is collapsing every day under his leadership and there is no way that we can wait any longer. We’re hoping that even ANC MPs can see the reality that we are raising because with Zuma as the president our country continues to collapse. I believe that if the ANC is destroyed‚ the cancer will be gone and our country will prosper.”

He said the DA will remove Zuma one way or another.

“Today if Zuma is not removed by the ANC‚ South Africans will remove the ANC by the ballot. If they protect Zuma we must say we will protect South Africa in 2019 and remove them out of power for good. No one ever thought that Jesus will come as they said. But Jesus arrived in Tshwane‚ Jesus arrived in the City of Johannesburg‚ Jesus arrived in Mandela Bay. And we’re saying Jesus is coming in 2019.”