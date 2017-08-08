ANC a ‘cancer’ and must be removed‚ says DA in KZN
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed that if President Jacob Zuma is not removed through the vote of no confidence‚ it will remove the ANC through the ballot in 2019.
DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango has likened the ANC to a cancer eating away South Africa and Zuma as a cell spreading the cancer.
“Let’s take South Africa as a human body‚ then I will say the ANC is a cancer in this body. Jacob Zuma is just a cell that can be removed to stop the cancer from spreading but removing this cell does not heal cancer. What it tells us is that today we have to remove this cell to stop corruption from spreading‚ to stop the Guptas from destroying our country. But it doesn’t mean we will resolve the issue of cancer. We will only heal this cancer the day we remove the ANC from power‚” said Mncwango.
He was addressing DA supporters in Durban North on Tuesday‚ just hours before the start of a motion of no confidence against Zuma in parliament. He told supporters they should not be overly optimistic that removing Zuma would solve the country’s problems.
“He [Zuma] is just part of the problem‚ but it’s important to remove Zuma today because if we don’t‚ 2019 is too far. Our country is collapsing every day under his leadership and there is no way that we can wait any longer. We’re hoping that even ANC MPs can see the reality that we are raising because with Zuma as the president our country continues to collapse. I believe that if the ANC is destroyed‚ the cancer will be gone and our country will prosper.”
He said the DA will remove Zuma one way or another.
“Today if Zuma is not removed by the ANC‚ South Africans will remove the ANC by the ballot. If they protect Zuma we must say we will protect South Africa in 2019 and remove them out of power for good. No one ever thought that Jesus will come as they said. But Jesus arrived in Tshwane‚ Jesus arrived in the City of Johannesburg‚ Jesus arrived in Mandela Bay. And we’re saying Jesus is coming in 2019.”
Mncwango said the vote of no confidence against Zuma was not about the DA but about the country.
“It is about saving our nation. We brought the motion not for grandstanding as some are saying. South Africa faces a choice between corruption and prosperity. As life is getting harder for our people it’s important to put our country first. Not like Jacob Zuma who says the ANC comes first before the country. As the leader of the DA in KwaZulu-Natal I can safely say the DA can’t come first before the country. Our country comes first.”
Earlier DA supporters held a placard demonstration‚ calling for Zuma’s removal and the defence of the constitution.
