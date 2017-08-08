Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile Van Damme on Tuesday said the ANC had failed to give reasons why President Jacob Zuma should be kept in office.

Addressing MPs ahead of the vote on the motion of no confidence against Zuma‚ Van Damme said this was evidence the party did not have confidence in Zuma.

Time and time again‚ Van Damme simply referred to Zuma by name‚ causing offence to MPs in the National Assembly.

“Call him Honourable President or uBaba‚” one MP said after raising a point of order.

“I cannot do that‚” Van Damme responded.

She maintained that this was not a mission to snatch power from the ANC but it was an attempt to remove Zuma.