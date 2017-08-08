ANC failed to give reasons why Zuma should be kept in office: Van Damme
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile Van Damme on Tuesday said the ANC had failed to give reasons why President Jacob Zuma should be kept in office.
Addressing MPs ahead of the vote on the motion of no confidence against Zuma‚ Van Damme said this was evidence the party did not have confidence in Zuma.
Time and time again‚ Van Damme simply referred to Zuma by name‚ causing offence to MPs in the National Assembly.
“Call him Honourable President or uBaba‚” one MP said after raising a point of order.
“I cannot do that‚” Van Damme responded.
She maintained that this was not a mission to snatch power from the ANC but it was an attempt to remove Zuma.
“It is clear that Jacob Zuma has sold out the country and his party‚” she said.
“Please do the right thing".
Meanwhile‚ Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota was booed as he took to the podium.
He however‚ said he wanted to remind MPs that Zuma had failed to uphold his oath and had lied to the country.
“He gave power to foreigners to compose and manipulate the Cabinet‚” he said.
Meanwhile‚ ACDP leader‚ Kenneth Meshoe told MPs that according to axed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan‚ state capture had cost the country R100-million.
He also called for MPs to do the right thing in order to rectify the situation in the country.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP