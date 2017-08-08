ANC tradition will decide leadership

The election of President Jacob Zuma's successor will not be based on family connections, but on ANC tradition.

That's the word from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, which ended its executive committee lekgotla in Durban yesterday.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala told the media that party branches would decide who succeeded Zuma.

"The election for the leader of the ANC will be based on traditions of the ANC. It will not be based on the fact that you are born into a particular family or you are related to a particular family," he said.