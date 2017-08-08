Videos showing the disruption of an event organised by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism were played at the High Court in Joburg on Tuesday.

They showed how Black First Land First (BLF) leader and his supporters disrupted an “Inside the #GuptaLeaks” town hall event in Braamfontein‚ Joburg‚ in which a participant was assaulted.

The court was hearing an urgent application by amaBhungane managing partner Sam Sole‚ Huffington Post editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee and the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef).

They want the BLF and Andile Mngxitama to be found guilty of contempt of an earlier order passed by the high court.

