BLF and Mngxitama in court over disruption of #GuptaLeaks event
Videos showing the disruption of an event organised by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism were played at the High Court in Joburg on Tuesday.
They showed how Black First Land First (BLF) leader and his supporters disrupted an “Inside the #GuptaLeaks” town hall event in Braamfontein‚ Joburg‚ in which a participant was assaulted.
The court was hearing an urgent application by amaBhungane managing partner Sam Sole‚ Huffington Post editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee and the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef).
They want the BLF and Andile Mngxitama to be found guilty of contempt of an earlier order passed by the high court.
WATCH: BLF denied entry to ‘The Gathering’
In a previous order by Acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen on July 7‚ the court interdicted BLF and Mngxitama from intimidating‚ harassing and assaulting a number of journalists.
Sole‚ Haffajee and Sanef believe that BLF and Mngxitama were in breach of that interdict when they disrupted the July 27 event.
However‚ BLF's lawyers requested a postponement of the application to consult with Mngxitama.
Judge Sherise Wiener had not yet decided whether the request for postponement should be granted.
She asked the BLF lawyer to indicate whether Mngxitama‚ who was in court‚ would like to dispute allegations of contempt levelled against him.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP