Black First Land First (BLF) and its leader‚ Andile Mngxitama‚ have been found to be in contempt of a court order issued last month which prevented them from harassing‚ intimidating and assaulting journalists.

Managing partner of the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism Sam Sole‚ Huffington Post SA editor-at-large Ferial Haffajee and the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) approached the High Court on Johannesburg last week‚ complaining that BLF and Mngxitama were in contempt of an earlier order by Acting Judge Corrie van der Westhuizen.

In that order‚ Van der Westhuizen interdicted BLF and Mngxitama from harassing‚ intimidating or assaulting a number of journalists‚ including Tiso Blackstar editor-in-chief Peter Bruce‚ who was harassed at his home by BLF members.

Bruce had written an article about the Gupta family‚ which BLF members were unhappy with.