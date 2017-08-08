The Cape Town CBD has been split down the middle. ANC supporters chanting President Jacob Zuma’s praises started marching from the Grand Parade in the morning. At the same time‚ opposition parties‚ who marched from Keizersgracht Street‚ are calling for his downfall.

The two groups are set to meet at the gates of Parliament.

Hundreds of police officers have been deployed to keep the peace in the streets of the Mother City.

ANC supporters‚ dressed in the party's colours‚ sang: "Voetsek‚ man! Fokof‚ man! Leave Msholozi alone.''