Durban mayor calls supporters of no confidence vote 'people ruled by the devil'

Controversial Durban mayor Zandile Gumede has described those supporting a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma as people ruled by the devil.

Gumede was speaking on Gagasi FM on Tuesday morning ahead of the vote of no confidence in Zuma which will be conducted via a secret ballot in Parliament.

Speaking in Zulu‚ Gumede told listeners: “We want to assure the nation that uBaba uZuma will be addressing a women’s gathering freely tomorrow and the wish of those who are ruled by Satan will never happen.”

She also lashed out at those who called for ANC MPs to vote according to their conscience.