Politics

EFF warns of 'surprise' if vote doesn't go its way

08 August 2017 - 15:17 By Sipho Mabena
Economic Freedom Fighters suporters gather at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of their march to the Union Building in support of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Phill Magakoe

The EFF has warned that the party has a surprise for ANC MP's if they vote to keep Jacob Zuma as the country's president.

The party's deputy chairperson in the Tshwane region‚ Mofrica Mabogoane‚ told party members at the Union Buildings that they prayed that ANC did not protect Zuma.

"We are praying that (that) does not happen. If they defend Zuma‚ we have a surprise for them‚" said Mabogoane on Tuesday.

Mabogoane said Zuma's removal was the only outcome they expected from Parliament today. He said they would stay put at the Union Buildings until the outcome was announced.

It remains to be seen what will happen or how the about 2‚000 people gathered at the Union Building will react if the outcome does not go their way.

Police‚ who are out if full force‚ have rolled out barbed wire to stop people storming the Union Building.

