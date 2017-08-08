Politics

If you vote for Zuma you're worse than Chris Hani’s killers: Agang MP

08 August 2017 - 16:25 By Naledi Shange
AgangSA MP Andries Tlouamma.
AgangSA MP Andries Tlouamma.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Agang MP Andries Tlouamma on Tuesday compared those who vote to keep President Jacob Zuma in power to murderers.

“Those who will vote for Zuma are worse than those who killed Ruth First and Chris Hani‚” Tlouamma said.

He was addressing MPs ahead of the vote on the motion of no confidence to held against Zuma.

The vote was to be held through a secret ballot.

Tlouamma chose a poetic approach to drive his point across‚ saying “Zuma was beyond redemption" and he "could win awards in prison”.

He begged MPs to vote Zuma out‚ saying he could no longer stand to see him in the National Assembly.

Should Zuma survive this mission‚ “we are on the highway to hell‚” he said.

 

READ MORE

ANC failed to give reasons why Zuma should be kept in office: Van Damme

Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile Van Damme on Tuesday said the ANC had failed to give reasons why President Jacob Zuma should be kept in office.
Politics
2 hours ago

Opposition leaders: Zuma is 'corrupt and broken'

Opposition parties painted President Jacob Zuma as "corrupt and broken" while appealing to ANC members to vote him out of office during a debate on ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma may drop Zwane if he wins no-confidence vote

President Jacob Zuma is considering making changes to his cabinet if he survives a motion of no confidence in Parliament, according to two African ...
Business
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 'Something in the air' as Zuma's defenders rally Politics
  2. BREAKING: Zuma survives no-confidence vote despite ANC revolt Politics
  3. Mbete confirms threshold for voting numbers may be adjusted Politics
  4. LIVE: #ZumaVote result - President narrowly survives major ANC revolt Politics
  5. Loyalists launch vigorous defence of Zuma by attacking opposition Politics

Latest Videos

Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
X