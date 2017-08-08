I’m appalled at Manana's conduct: MEC

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she is appalled at the conduct of Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana the past weekend.

"I am disappointed and appalled by the conduct of the Deputy Minister noting that it happened when the country is observing a Women's Month. I have always advocated‚ worked vigorously in the past months highlighting the plight of women abuse in Gauteng and urging all men to be protectors of women‚" Nkosi-Malobane said in a statement.

The MEC said that no one has the right to abuse women‚ regardless of their status in society or whether they are provoked.

"I am confident that our law enforcement agencies will deal with this matter decisively and ensure that the law is applied accordingly without fear or favour." Manana has been identified in a video where he seems to be assaulting a woman at a Cubana restaurant on Sunday morning.

The incident transpired around 3am after the restaurant at Cedar Square in Fourways had closed. Manana is accused of losing his cool after a debate on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's elective conference in December.