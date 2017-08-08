IN FULL: ANC veterans' open letter to MPs ahead of no-confidence motion
ANC veterans say it was "rational" to allow members of parliament to vote via secret ballot on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
The vets‚ in an open letter to ANC MPs‚ do not directly call for them to vote a particular way - but they hint that removing Zuma would be akin to dealing with "gross abuses" of government.
In a preamble to the letter‚ the veterans and stalwarts said they "speak on behalf of all members of the ANC who reject corruption".
"As stalwarts we have been loyal members of the ANC for many decades. Our objective is to continue to serve all the people of South Africa and ensure the historical values and principles of the ANC are restored. As stalwarts we feel a profound responsibility to the movement and the country‚ to ensure that the principles and values of the ANC are not destroyed‚" the preamble states.
Read the full letter below:
Dear Comrade
As Stalwarts and Veterans of the African National Congress we should be grateful if you would take some time to read this letter before you cast your vote tomorrow‚ Tuesday‚ 8th August.
The decision of the Speaker of Parliament to hold a secret ballot is a rational one. Although‚ the constitution is silent on the matter‚ as the vote for a new President is by secret ballot it is reasonable that any vote of confidence should also follow the same process. It is also aligned with the recent Constitutional Court ruling‚ which whilst mindful of the separation of powers was a powerful reminder of the oath that you took on entering Parliament.
As ANC Members of Parliament‚ you have shown a commitment to oversight and scrutiny of the Members of the Executive and senior members of the administration‚ which has shown our members and supporters that there is an emerging commitment to confront the gross abuses that are clear to everyone who is prepared to see. This welcome approach has served to expose our people to the possibilities of how a properly functioning parliament can protect their interests against the rapacious behaviour of those holding public office.
