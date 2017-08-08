"As stalwarts we have been loyal members of the ANC for many decades. Our objective is to continue to serve all the people of South Africa and ensure the historical values and principles of the ANC are restored. As stalwarts we feel a profound responsibility to the movement and the country‚ to ensure that the principles and values of the ANC are not destroyed‚" the preamble states.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Comrade

As Stalwarts and Veterans of the African National Congress we should be grateful if you would take some time to read this letter before you cast your vote tomorrow‚ Tuesday‚ 8th August.

The decision of the Speaker of Parliament to hold a secret ballot is a rational one. Although‚ the constitution is silent on the matter‚ as the vote for a new President is by secret ballot it is reasonable that any vote of confidence should also follow the same process. It is also aligned with the recent Constitutional Court ruling‚ which whilst mindful of the separation of powers was a powerful reminder of the oath that you took on entering Parliament.