Khoza: voting out JZ will be worth sacrifice

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza warned that party members who vote against President Jacob Zuma today faced severe consequences - but says it will be worth it.

In a statement issued yesterday morning, and before National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced her decision in favour of a secret ballot, Khoza said: "As a loyal ANC member, there is nothing simple about supporting tomorrow's vote of no confidence. Retribution will be swift and costly.

"Good ANC MPs who choose to do the right thing are likely to find themselves recalled and cast out of the party. These are people with homes and children, with families to feed and school fees to pay.

"Their act of defiance will have ramifications beyond just themselves and it is important South Africans recognise the magnitude of what we are asking these ANC MPs to do."

Khoza, an outspoken critic of Zuma, said it was nevertheless important to support the motion of no confidence.

"Supporting the vote of no confidence is not a vote against the ANC. It is a vote against the kleptocracy President Jacob Zuma has developed during his tenure as the leader of the ANC and president of the country.

"It is a vote against corruption. It is a vote to protect the social security net that is critical to so many of our citizens and it is a vote in defence of our democracy," she said.

"The vote is the critical step South Africa needs to start taking back our democracy."