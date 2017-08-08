Politics

Khoza: voting out JZ will be worth sacrifice

08 August 2017 - 06:00 By Matthew Savides
Makhosi Khoza.
Makhosi Khoza.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza warned that party members who vote against President Jacob Zuma today faced severe consequences - but says it will be worth it.

In a statement issued yesterday morning, and before National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced her decision in favour of a secret ballot, Khoza said: "As a loyal ANC member, there is nothing simple about supporting tomorrow's vote of no confidence. Retribution will be swift and costly.

"Good ANC MPs who choose to do the right thing are likely to find themselves recalled and cast out of the party. These are people with homes and children, with families to feed and school fees to pay.

"Their act of defiance will have ramifications beyond just themselves and it is important South Africans recognise the magnitude of what we are asking these ANC MPs to do."

Khoza, an outspoken critic of Zuma, said it was nevertheless important to support the motion of no confidence.

"Supporting the vote of no confidence is not a vote against the ANC. It is a vote against the kleptocracy President Jacob Zuma has developed during his tenure as the leader of the ANC and president of the country.

"It is a vote against corruption. It is a vote to protect the social security net that is critical to so many of our citizens and it is a vote in defence of our democracy," she said.

"The vote is the critical step South Africa needs to start taking back our democracy."

READ MORE

IN FULL: Zuma critic Makhosi Khoza speaks ahead of no-confidence vote

The full statement released by Dr Makhosi Khoza on Monday morning.
Politics
1 day ago

Baleka Mbete may have just killed the Teflon man

The story of South Africa simply refuses to be predictable.
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

SA will be better off if the vote to oust Zuma fails

Relying on one event to change a country usually ends in tears – particularly when you pin so much on it that you endanger your future.
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 'An apology is not enough': Petition launched to have Manana fired Politics
  2. LIVE: SA braces for #NoConfidence marches and vote Politics
  3. The piece of paper that could determine SA's fate Politics
  4. Motion of no confidence: How voting will unfold Politics
  5. There’s hope we can rescue SA from the brink - Thabo Mbeki Politics

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?

Related articles

  1. ANC prepares to present united front in secret ballot on no confidence motion Politics
  2. 'This is not setting a precedent' - Speaker Mbete on Zuma secret ballot Politics
  3. Opposition welcome secret ballot – urge ANC MPs to do the right thing Politics
  4. ANC in KZN weighs in on Zuma successor Politics
  5. Opposition hoping to meet with ANC chief whip to iron out details ahead of ... Politics
X