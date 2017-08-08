ANC members came out strongly in defence of President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday as Parliament debated the much anticipated motion of no confidence in the embattled president.

Opening the debate for the ANC‚ deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude said the DA’s motion was part of a regime change agenda.

"This motion is their [the opposition’s] publicly stated intention of regime change … our individual and collective integrity must propel us to rise above political expediency. We know and trust our members not to betray their movement and the imperatives of our democracy‚" said Dlakude.

She described the opposition as "hypocritical and devoid of integrity". The DA disciplined its public representatives for voting with their conscience‚ yet it wanted ANC members to defy the governing party’s line‚ said Dlakude.

ANC MP Pule Mabe said: "Everything the DA does is guided by opportunism and desperation for fame. It is a frivolous motion of no confidence … [tantamount] to a coup d’état".

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the DA’s motion was essentially meant to topple the ANC.

