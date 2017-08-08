Maimane to MPs: 'I know what Mandela would have done'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday called on Members of Parliament to vote "for their hopes and not their fears."

Addressing them ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma‚ Maimane said: "I know what Nelson Mandela would have done."

The vote‚ which will determine Zuma's future as the president of the country‚ was to happen in an unprecedented secret ballot.

"Voting in secret today means none of us have an excuse‚" he said.