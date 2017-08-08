The cameo appearance of science and technology minister Naledi Pandor on a popular daily soapie was a means of targeting parents to encourage their children to take up science-related subjects.

Pandor appeared on SABC 3’s Isidingo‚ informing South Africans about National Science Week. Pandor told TimesLIVE that media‚ in general‚ was one of the tools they used to communicate science messages to the people‚ as well as getting people to regard science as fun and normal.

“Based on our past experiences‚ we thought popular television programmes could be effective vehicles to achieve this intention. The Human Sciences Research Council reported in one of its social attitudes surveys that television and radio are the biggest sources of science information in South Africa. Of these‚ television came out on top.

“Popular programmes on television have a huge following‚ particularly of diverse age ranges‚ including parents‚ who are part of the audience we are targeting in our messaging about science. Parents help us to encourage their children to take science-related subjects seriously‚” said Pandor.