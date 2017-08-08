Politics

Minister or actress? Naledi Pandor recounts her time on the Isidingo set

08 August 2017 - 13:20 By Taschica Pillay
She's no acting minister, but science and technology minister Naledi Pandor did act on Isidingo to promote National Science Week.
She's no acting minister, but science and technology minister Naledi Pandor did act on Isidingo to promote National Science Week.
Image: FACEBOOK

The cameo appearance of science and technology minister Naledi Pandor on a popular daily soapie was a means of targeting parents to encourage their children to take up science-related subjects.

Pandor appeared on SABC 3’s Isidingo‚ informing South Africans about National Science Week. Pandor told TimesLIVE that media‚ in general‚ was one of the tools they used to communicate science messages to the people‚ as well as getting people to regard science as fun and normal.

“Based on our past experiences‚ we thought popular television programmes could be effective vehicles to achieve this intention. The Human Sciences Research Council reported in one of its social attitudes surveys that television and radio are the biggest sources of science information in South Africa. Of these‚ television came out on top.

“Popular programmes on television have a huge following‚ particularly of diverse age ranges‚ including parents‚ who are part of the audience we are targeting in our messaging about science. Parents help us to encourage their children to take science-related subjects seriously‚” said Pandor.

Naledi Pandor on the set of Isidingo.
Naledi Pandor on the set of Isidingo.
Image: Facebook

Pandor said she enjoyed the experience of being on the set of Isidingo.

“I enjoyed the experience as it was a first for me and the team were wonderful. Most importantly‚ I enjoyed it because of the knowledge that through that platform‚ we were able to reach millions of people and inform them about the National Science Week‚” said Pandor.

On Saturday‚ Pandor launched the 2017 National Science Week at the Nelson Mandela University in the Eastern Cape‚ where she urged pupils to change South Africa’s future by pursuing mathematics and science.

“Through you studying science‚ engineering and technology at places like Nelson Mandela University‚ we can develop a greener economy for South Africa‚ greener economy for Africa and greener economy for the world‚” said Pandor.

National Science Week is a countrywide celebration of science involving various stakeholders conducting science-based activities during the week at various centres around the country.

She said South Africa was working towards the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations in step with many other countries.

Naledi Pandor appeared on SABC 3’s Isidingo.
Naledi Pandor appeared on SABC 3’s Isidingo.
Image: Facebook

“The National Sustainable Development Strategy‚ which was adopted in November 2011‚ calls for a green economy that is resource-efficient‚ low-carbon and pro-employment. The promotion and growth of green technologies is very important as they have the potential to create jobs and grow the economy‚ improve rural livelihoods‚ conserve natural resources and reduce pollution‚” she said.

National Science Week runs until Saturday under the theme “Advancing Science Tourism”.

Pandor said science tourism begins at school.

“The formal learning of science in the classroom is a structured scientific learning tour aimed at creating a learning society. In the South African school system context‚ the tour is structured on the basis of the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS). This scientific learning tour progresses beyond the school system into the higher education system.

“Science education research shows that learners’ interest in science is boosted by excursions to scientific sites like botanical gardens‚ zoos‚ museums and science centres. Visits to such places provide learners with alternatives and practical explanations of some curriculum concepts‚ improving learners’ understanding‚” said Pandor.

She also launched “Because science is fun: Stories of emerging female scientists”‚ a booklet that contains stories of 25 women scientists who went through their different journeys to become scientists.

Most read

  1. No stamp approval for Zuma from this EFF entrepreneur Politics
  2. ANC failed to give reasons why Zuma should be kept in office: Van Damme Politics
  3. Opposition leaders: Zuma is 'corrupt and broken' Politics
  4. There's no goalkeeper so go ahead and score‚ Holomisa tells MPs Politics
  5. Malema salutes ‘incoming president Baleka Mbete’ Politics

Latest Videos

No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
Mmusi Maimane calls on ANC MPs to vote according to their conscience
X