Politics

Motion of no confidence: How voting will unfold

08 August 2017 - 07:58 By Timeslive
The national assembly.
The national assembly.
Image: Anton Scholtz

Even some members of parliament are not sure how voting in the National Assembly will take place on Tuesday.

MPs are due to cast their vote on a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would allow a secret ballot. But many are not clear on how that will work since it is the first time a closed vote takes place on a motion of confidence.

10 questions answered about the no confidence vote

Jan-Jan Joubert explains how motion of no confidence works at a procedural level in terms of National Assembly rules, how it will unfold and what it ...
News
2 days ago

The Freedom Front Plus party even expressed concern that the secrecy of the vote might be compromised.

Parliament explained on Tuesday morning how the carefully choreographed process will unfold.

After each party has stated its case in a debate‚ MPs will be given a paper on which to make their mark.

The votes will then be counted in a guarded room‚ under the watchful eye of party representatives‚ then they will be signed off by the secretary of the National Assembly before the results are announced by the Speaker.

WATCH: what happens if the vote succeeds?

Most read

  1. 'An apology is not enough': Petition launched to have Manana fired Politics
  2. LIVE: SA braces for #NoConfidence marches and vote Politics
  3. The piece of paper that could determine SA's fate Politics
  4. Motion of no confidence: How voting will unfold Politics
  5. There’s hope we can rescue SA from the brink - Thabo Mbeki Politics

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?

Related articles

  1. There’s hope we can rescue SA from the brink - Thabo Mbeki Politics
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Time to roll the dice on Zuma’s future Ideas
  3. Khoza: voting out JZ will be worth sacrifice Politics
  4. Secret ballot: 'Best news of the year' Politics
X