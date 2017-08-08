The Members of Parliament who voted to keep President Jacob Zuma in power have betrayed the country‚ said Future SA.

“To those who continue to support state capture‚ an increasingly corrupt government‚ and the narrow interests of a few‚ we say: history will judge you accordingly‚” Future SA said in a statement released shortly after the failed no-confidence motion against Zuma.

“You have betrayed the hopes of South Africans. You have tied the fortunes of the ANC to Zuma's corrupt moral code‚” the group of civil society organisations said.

It praised the ANC MPs who voted with the opposition against Zuma.