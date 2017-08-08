Politics

MPs who voted to keep Zuma betrayed South Africa‚ says Future SA

08 August 2017 - 20:47 By Naledi Shange
Following today's vote Future SA, said they believed that efforts against state capture on all fronts should be intensified.
Following today's vote Future SA, said they believed that efforts against state capture on all fronts should be intensified.
Image: David Harrison

The Members of Parliament who voted to keep President Jacob Zuma in power have betrayed the country‚ said Future SA.

“To those who continue to support state capture‚ an increasingly corrupt government‚ and the narrow interests of a few‚ we say: history will judge you accordingly‚” Future SA said in a statement released shortly after the failed no-confidence motion against Zuma.

“You have betrayed the hopes of South Africans. You have tied the fortunes of the ANC to Zuma's corrupt moral code‚” the group of civil society organisations said.

It praised the ANC MPs who voted with the opposition against Zuma.

Future SA had held protests across the country ahead of the motion of no-confidence.

It called for campaigns against state capture to continue‚ regardless of Tuesday’s defeat.

“Following today's vote‚ we believe that efforts against state capture on all fronts must be intensified‚ as must be our campaigns to reclaim South Africa. Eradicating corruption is long-term work.”

Zuma narrowly escaped defeat in an unprecedented secret poll.

“While today's motion against Zuma may not have succeeded‚ the fact that a number of ANC MPs have either voted in favour of the motion or abstained is an indication that Zuma no longer enjoys the full support of a significant number of members of his own party‚” said FutureSA.

“It is an indication that while he retains power for now‚ his base is certainly weakening.”

READ MORE

The two questions that haunt the #ZumaVote

When the music stops and the face-saving has passed, the African National Congress has to do some serious soul searching.
Opinion & Analysis
43 minutes ago

You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma did not waste time and immediately hit back at opposition MPs shortly after the motion of no confidence in his leadership was ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Zuma survives but some ANC MPs voted for him to go

President Jacob Zuma is to remain in office after surviving the eighth motion of no confidence in his leadership on Tuesday night.
Politics
1 hour ago

Ousting Zuma via secret ballot would have been 'politically dangerous'‚ says analyst

It would have been politically dangerous for President Jacob Zuma to have been ousted through a secret ballot‚ a political analyst said on Tuesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

'Civil society will have to work harder to hold government accountable' - reactions to Zuma vote victory

UDM president Bantu Holomisa says South Africans have been shown the middle finger by ANC MPs while the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) called ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Numbers in no-confidence vote a sign that tide is turning‚ says Malema

Speaking to a crowd of a few hundred mostly EFF supporters who stayed to hear the results of the vote on the motion of no confidence in President ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: The moment Zuma survived his 8th no-confidence vote Politics
  2. MPs who voted to keep Zuma betrayed South Africa‚ says Future SA Politics
  3. Zuma supporters gun for dissidents Politics
  4. You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma Politics
  5. Zuma survives but some ANC MPs voted for him to go Politics

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
X