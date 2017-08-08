MPs who voted to keep Zuma betrayed South Africa‚ says Future SA
The Members of Parliament who voted to keep President Jacob Zuma in power have betrayed the country‚ said Future SA.
“To those who continue to support state capture‚ an increasingly corrupt government‚ and the narrow interests of a few‚ we say: history will judge you accordingly‚” Future SA said in a statement released shortly after the failed no-confidence motion against Zuma.
“You have betrayed the hopes of South Africans. You have tied the fortunes of the ANC to Zuma's corrupt moral code‚” the group of civil society organisations said.
It praised the ANC MPs who voted with the opposition against Zuma.
Future SA had held protests across the country ahead of the motion of no-confidence.
It called for campaigns against state capture to continue‚ regardless of Tuesday’s defeat.
“Following today's vote‚ we believe that efforts against state capture on all fronts must be intensified‚ as must be our campaigns to reclaim South Africa. Eradicating corruption is long-term work.”
Zuma narrowly escaped defeat in an unprecedented secret poll.
“While today's motion against Zuma may not have succeeded‚ the fact that a number of ANC MPs have either voted in favour of the motion or abstained is an indication that Zuma no longer enjoys the full support of a significant number of members of his own party‚” said FutureSA.
“It is an indication that while he retains power for now‚ his base is certainly weakening.”
