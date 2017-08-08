Mere hours before they were to cast a vote that could change the country’s leadership‚ political parties and civil society in Nelson Mandela Bay urged the country’s MPs to “vote with their conscience”.

This was the call that echoed as local representatives of the EFF‚ DA‚ COPE‚ UDM‚ ACDP and Save SA united on Tuesday to lead community members in a mass march through the city‚ in support of a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.

The motion‚ which will be debated in parliament on Tuesday afternoon and later voted on through a secret ballot‚ will need 201 supporting votes from the 400 MPs.

The ANC holds 249 seats.

“Today is the beginning of a very important process‚” Nqaba Bhanga from the DA said to an enthusiastic sea of supporters in red‚ yellow‚ blue‚ green and white – showing their support for the various parties - when the march culminated at City Hall.

“More than 47% of the people in Nelson Mandela Bay‚ and 35% in South Africa‚ are unemployed because there is a family and group of friends stealing from our economy. Millions continue to be hurt by Zuma’s leadership. It is high time we started a campaign to remove not only Zuma‚ but the ANC.”

Yoliswa Yako of the EFF said the parties and community had united in blistering heat because they were “tired of the status quo”.