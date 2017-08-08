Numbers in no-confidence vote a sign that tide is turning‚ says Malema

Speaking to a crowd of a few hundred mostly EFF supporters who stayed outside Parliament on Tuesday to hear the results of the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said: "I am proud to be South African today because we tested our democracy today and I can confirm it does work."

The motion was defeated after 198 MPs voted against it, while 177 voted for Zuma to go – with nine abstentions.

Malema said the results of the vote on the motion were a sign that the tide was turning.

"We have had seven motions of no confidence before where we have not got one vote."

He said even the nine abstentions were a positive step.

"When your own people abstain instead of voting for you‚ they are passing a motion of no confidence in you."

Speaking to the media‚ he said: "It's clear the tide is turning towards the opposition. This is a big elephant. We said we are going to eat it piece by piece and the results are showing."

He also said he was not surprised by the divided votes coming from the ANC.