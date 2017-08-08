Politics

Numbers in no-confidence vote a sign that tide is turning‚ says Malema

08 August 2017 - 19:57 By Bianca Capazorio
DA, EFF and other opposition leaders talk to supporters outside Parliament on Tuesday.
Image: David Harrison

Speaking to a crowd of a few hundred mostly EFF supporters who stayed outside Parliament on Tuesday to hear the results of the vote on the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said: "I am proud to be South African today because we tested our democracy today and I can confirm it does work."

The motion was defeated after 198 MPs voted against it, while 177 voted for Zuma to go – with nine abstentions.

Malema said the results of the vote on the motion were a sign that the tide was turning.

"We have had seven motions of no confidence before where we have not got one vote."

He said even the nine abstentions were a positive step.

"When your own people abstain instead of voting for you‚ they are passing a motion of no confidence in you."

Speaking to the media‚ he said: "It's clear the tide is turning towards the opposition. This is a big elephant. We said we are going to eat it piece by piece and the results are showing."

He also said he was not surprised by the divided votes coming from the ANC.

"This morning the ANC were trying to present a united front, saying a vote would show their unity. And what happened? Dololo!"

DA leader Mmusi Maimane applauded the "courageous people" of the ANC who had voted against Zuma.

He said while he was disappointed that the motion did not carry‚ he believed it was a sign that Zuma should resign as his own caucus had been shown to be divided.

Asked whether the hours and the money spent on securing the motion and the secret ballot were worth it‚ he said "accountability and democracy are very expensive things" but their pursuit was always worth it.

The DA will pursue its case against Zuma in court in September and continue with impending impeachment proceedings as its next move‚ but Maimane said the focus was on the 2019 election.

"The sooner we get to a general election, the better – the sooner we can get rid of the ANC.”

