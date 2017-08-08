Thousands of South Africans flooded the streets around Parliament on Tuesday to listen to opposition leaders making it clear how "gatvol" they are of President Jacob Zuma.

EFF leader Julius Malema suggested it was time for him to rather "go look after his cattle".

Opposition party supporters marched to Parliament‚ where a stage and massive LED screen had been erected for them to be addressed by political‚ religious and civil society organisation leaders.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told the crowd in Afrikaans: "Ek is gatvol vir Jacob Zuma. Ons is almal gatvol vir daardie man."

He said South Africa "deserved better" than Zuma whose "cows have a better life than our people".

Malema told the crowd that that if ANC MPs "vote for Zuma‚ even in secret‚ then the problem is not Zuma‚ it's all these criminals in Parliament. If they vote for Zuma‚ they cease to be honourable members and become fellow criminals with Zuma."