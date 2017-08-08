Politics

Opposition leaders: 'JZ rule is worse than nuclear bomb'

08 August 2017 - 13:47 By Bianca Capazorio
EFF leader Julius Malema and the DA's Mmusi Maimane. Their parties' agreements have ousted the ANC in major South African metros.
Thousands of South Africans flooded the streets around Parliament on Tuesday to listen to opposition leaders making it clear how "gatvol" they are of President Jacob Zuma.

EFF leader Julius Malema suggested it was time for him to rather "go look after his cattle".

Opposition party supporters marched to Parliament‚ where a stage and massive LED screen had been erected for them to be addressed by political‚ religious and civil society organisation leaders.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told the crowd in Afrikaans: "Ek is gatvol vir Jacob Zuma. Ons is almal gatvol vir daardie man."

He said South Africa "deserved better" than Zuma whose "cows have a better life than our people".

Malema told the crowd that that if ANC MPs "vote for Zuma‚ even in secret‚ then the problem is not Zuma‚ it's all these criminals in Parliament. If they vote for Zuma‚ they cease to be honourable members and become fellow criminals with Zuma."

Secret vote: Mbeki urges MPs to do the right thing

Former president Thabo Mbeki urged MPs on Tuesday to vote “honestly” in a vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
3 hours ago

Malema said even if the opposition failed to remove Zuma today‚ they would still go after him in court.

"He will never have a peaceful sleep. He will only sleep peacefully if he resigns and goes to Nkandla to look after his cattle."

Others called on Zuma to resign before 2pm‚ while the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said: "The ANC has said if we vote the president out‚ it will be like a nuclear bomb. But... tell them that no nuclear bomb can be worse than Jacob Zuma's rule".

Inside Parliament‚ the precinct was bustling with activity as journalists and members of the public with gallery seats set up camp outside the National Assembly.

Outside the Old Assembly building where the ANC had earlier held their caucus meeting‚ ANC staffers sang and danced‚ wearing green and gold regalia.

Video footage taken inside the ANC caucus showed MPs signing and dancing in a united front.

Even Zuma detractor Makhosi Khoza could be seen dancing along‚ in the meeting which was led by ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

