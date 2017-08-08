Opposition parties painted President Jacob Zuma as "corrupt and broken" while appealing to ANC members to vote him out of office during a debate on the motion of no confidence in Parliament.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane fired the first salvo‚ saying: "I never imagined that one day I would be here‚ in this Parliament‚ fighting a new form of oppression - a corrupt system that keeps our people imprisoned in poverty."

"If you had told me that one day our democratically elected President would end up corrupted and captured by a criminal syndicate‚ I would've never believed you.

"But here we are. We may have travelled along different roads‚ but we have arrived at the same destination. We all have a chance today to do what is right‚ what is just and what is honourable."

Maimane said many people are tired of talking about Zuma and the Guptas.

"And that is why we tabled this motion - so that we can move on from this disastrous chapter and focus on the things that matter for our people‚" Maimane said.

Maimane said since the dawn of democracy‚ the stakes had never been higher.

"Our state has been captured‚" he said.