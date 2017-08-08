It would have been politically dangerous for President Jacob Zuma to have been ousted through a secret ballot‚ a political analyst said on Tuesday.

"It would have been politically dangerous and his supporters would have been up in arms‚ saying it was a 'backdoor victory'‚" said Professor Daryl Glaser‚ head of Wits Political Studies. Zuma survived the vote on a motion of no confidence against him on Tuesday.

In an unprecedented move‚ the vote was cast by secret ballot and Zuma won by a narrow margin.

A total 177 members of Parliament voted for him to go‚ with 198 voting for him to stay. There were nine abstentions.