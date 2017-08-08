From early June they have collected thousands of signatures and messages for MPs on the 70m canvasses‚ many from faith-based organisations in the provinces of Limpopo‚ Mpumalanga and the Free State.

Among the appeals were: “You were elected by the people‚ so do things that benefit them‚ stop being selfish”; “Give us hope for the future”; “ote No to state capture‚ vote Yes to no confidence in Zuma”.

Wrapped in the banners‚ Jimmy Mokae and Sphelele Dlamini from Randfontein‚ in Gauteng‚ said it was an honour to bring them to the gates of Parliament. As a bonus‚ they saw the sea for the first time.

While these 20 somethings celebrated their freedom of expression‚ a pensioner‚ Anthony Charles‚ lamented the lack of festivity at the march.

Charles said the Save SA march in April this year had been more like a carnival‚ with energy and dancing among participants.

"Today the SAPS have put us in a corner‚” he said‚ noting how the crowd was penned into St John’s Street early afternoon in an effort to keep them apart from the pro-Zuma marchers.

Tensions between camps have been running high. One guy holding aloft a Zumopoly artwork‚ said he couldn’t name the artist because he had been stalked and harassed in the past.

"I’m a concerned South African not partisan to any party‚ with a non-racial consciousness‚” he said.

He said the anti-Zuma march expressed this consciousness in a way he had not seen since the 1980s struggle protests.

He said: “It is a defining moment‚ whatever the vote.”

READ MORE