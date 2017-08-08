Financial records contained in leaked emails suggest the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma paid as much as R3.4-million towards the bond on the home of President Jacob Zuma’s wife‚ Bongi Ngema-Zuma‚ according to a report on Tuesday.

The house‚ overlooking Pretoria and the Union Buildings‚ was acquired by Ngema-Zuma in 2010 for R5.24-million.

The Bank of Baroda bond financed R3.84-million of this purchase. Data from leaked emails show the bond was paid by the Guptas through Duduzane Zuma‚ at a rate of around R65 000 per month‚ reported Daily Maverick’s Scorpio investigative unit‚ together with amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

The report said bank records‚ accounting records and budgets show the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma paid as much as R3.4-million of the bond on the property‚ after making what appears to be an initial down payment of R1.15-million – giving a total of over R4.5-million.