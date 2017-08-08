The eyes of the country‚ and the world‚ are on SA as the National Assembly prepares to debate a motion of no confidence‚ done by secret ballot — a first in SA’s history — in President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday afternoon.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane‚ who tabled the motion‚ will open and close the debate which is scheduled to last about 90 minutes. The opposition party’s national spokeswoman Phumzile Van Damme is also on list of speakers.

"Today is a historic day. SA faces a choice between corruption and a prosperous SA‚" Maimane said on Tuesday ahead of the vote. "As life is getting hard for our people‚ it is important that we put South Africans first.