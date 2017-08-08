Speaker after speaker fails to defend Zuma

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that goal of the opposition parties was to topple the ANC from power.

"They want to ANC members to help them fulfil their ambition‚" Mapisa-Nqakula said.

"The sponsor of this motion honourable Maimane has said on a number of occasions that Zuma is not the real the target."

Mapisa-Nqakula also said Malema had said their goal was to remove the ANC from power.

"They believe that the time is now ripe for them to further exacerbate the problems of the ANC‚" Mapisa-Nqakula told the House.

"The opposition in this House are doing all they can to further divide the ANC so that we are shadow of what were during the 2019 general elections."

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu interjected‚ saying: "The ANC will remove itself in 2019. We are saying for this process we are going to remove the father of Edward and Duduzane. Those are the targets we are dealing with now".