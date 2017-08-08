Students‚ salesmen and servants of God join Cape Town march
Three high school students joined EFF members as they marched to parliament ahead of a motion of no confidence debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
The students‚ aged between 16 and 17‚ said they supported the party because its "identity politics were on point".
They believed the EFF gave the ANC "good opposition" that the DA was lacking.
"I think that [the EFF's] economic policies are disastrous and won't really work out‚ but their identity politics are on point and the role that they play in parliament is incredibly important because they bring attention to important issues‚" said Aaron Kovarsky.
They were joined by thousands more‚ including a man carrying a cross‚ who believed a majority vote against the president would only be achieved through divine intervention.
Self-employed Richard Jooste took a day off to march and said he "wouldn't miss it for the world".
"I'm here together with everyone else who's sick and tired of mismanagement and greed within our leadership‚" Jooste said.
"A lot of people phone into radio stations and complain at dinner parties at night‚ but when push comes to shove people really need to get out and do something. All it needs for evil to succeed is for good people to do nothing."
But one man who was assured to succeed was entrepreneur Ronnie Masilela‚ who saw the march as an opportunity to cash in.
Masilela bought both small and large South African flags‚ which he had no problem flogging to marchers at between R20 and R100.
Whatever the outcome of the vote in parliament‚ the micro-entrepreneur hopes it will be a "good day" for sales.
