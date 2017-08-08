Three high school students joined EFF members as they marched to parliament ahead of a motion of no confidence debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The students‚ aged between 16 and 17‚ said they supported the party because its "identity politics were on point".

They believed the EFF gave the ANC "good opposition" that the DA was lacking.

"I think that [the EFF's] economic policies are disastrous and won't really work out‚ but their identity politics are on point and the role that they play in parliament is incredibly important because they bring attention to important issues‚" said Aaron Kovarsky.

They were joined by thousands more‚ including a man carrying a cross‚ who believed a majority vote against the president would only be achieved through divine intervention.

Self-employed Richard Jooste took a day off to march and said he "wouldn't miss it for the world".