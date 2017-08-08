Politics

There's no goalkeeper so go ahead and score‚ Holomisa tells MPs

08 August 2017 - 15:19 By Naledi Shange
UDM president Bantu Holomisa
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

UDM leader‚ Bantu Holomisa‚ on Tuesday said his party had “created a safety net” for MPs by ensuring that the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma happened in a secret ballot.

Speaking to MPs ahead of the vote‚ Holomisa said: “I have rolled out the carpet for you. There is no goalkeeper. Go ahead and score.”

He called on them to vote against Zuma to rid the country of corruption.

“Vote against abuse of power… Vote against threats to sovereignty… Let us vote against President Zuma‚ the chief architect of state capture‚” he said.

Holomisa reminded MPs that this was an important day in history which others would look back on in future.

“We have a responsibility to stay true to the mission and vision. We should live up to values and ideals of those who came before us‚” he said.

