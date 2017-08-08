Politics

Thousands expected in EFF march to Union Buildings

08 August 2017 - 12:01 By Sipho Mabena And Bafana Nzimande
Economic Freedom Fighters supporters gather at Church Square in Pretoria ahead of their march to the Union Building in support of a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Phill Magakoe

The march by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the Union Buildings in Pretoria was set to get underway on Tuesday‚ led by the party’s Tshwane region‚ ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

Businesses around the Church Square‚ where about a 1‚000 people in the party’s red regalia have gathered‚ have shut their doors as a precaution.

Benjamin Disoloane‚ the party’s Tshwane regional chairperson‚ said they were expecting more people to descend to the square from across the region.

“People of Tshwane have responded very well‚ which shows that this is citizen’s march in solidarity with members of parliament who will be voting in this historic day‚” he said.

Disoloane said they were hopeful that President Jacob Zuma will be removed from office this afternoon.

He said that if he was not removed‚ they would mobilise the citizenry to ensure that he left.

Economic Freedom Fighters supporters at Church Square in Pretoria.
Image: Phill Magakoe

“He is not a president anymore so we have no memorandum to deliver. We are just going to march to the Union Buildings and return‚” he said.

Marchers are warming up for the march by dancing to struggle songs pumping from large speakers mounted on the EFF’s truck.

"Zuma will step down today. He has survived several times but today we will have an acting president because most members of parliament will vote against him‚” said Steven Madondo at Church Square.

Another EFF supporter‚ Mike Mpane‚ said today they were gearing up for celebration.

“We have the numbers‚ we are sure that Zuma won't survive this motion of no confidence‚" he said.

Police are watching the square closely‚ with several public order policing unit vehicles parked around the square and police officers walking about the vicinity.

Superintendent Isaac Mahamba‚ Tshwane metro police spokesperson‚ said they had approved a march for 10‚000 and had prepared for this turnout.

He said they were expecting a peaceful march as per the terms discussed by the leaders of the march.

“The march has to be peaceful; those who are not taking part must not be affected. We will be here to ensure other people’s rights are respected‚” said Mahamba.

