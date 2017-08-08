The march by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to the Union Buildings in Pretoria was set to get underway on Tuesday‚ led by the party’s Tshwane region‚ ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Parliament.

Businesses around the Church Square‚ where about a 1‚000 people in the party’s red regalia have gathered‚ have shut their doors as a precaution.

Benjamin Disoloane‚ the party’s Tshwane regional chairperson‚ said they were expecting more people to descend to the square from across the region.

“People of Tshwane have responded very well‚ which shows that this is citizen’s march in solidarity with members of parliament who will be voting in this historic day‚” he said.

Disoloane said they were hopeful that President Jacob Zuma will be removed from office this afternoon.

He said that if he was not removed‚ they would mobilise the citizenry to ensure that he left.