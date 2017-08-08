Vote to keep Zuma in power is a vote for corruption: OUTA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says it is disappointed that ANC MPs chose to put their party ahead of the nation and vote to keep Jacob Zuma as President.

“The vote to keep Zuma in power is a vote for corruption‚” said OUTA chairman Wayne Duvenage. . “It’s a vote to perpetuate the decay of our once proud and growing nation.

“The Constitutional Court rulings and evidence from several reports on state capture show that Jacob Zuma is not fit for public office. OUTA’s legal team is evaluating the way forward.”