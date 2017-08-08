Vote to keep Zuma in power is a vote for corruption: OUTA
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) says it is disappointed that ANC MPs chose to put their party ahead of the nation and vote to keep Jacob Zuma as President.
“The vote to keep Zuma in power is a vote for corruption‚” said OUTA chairman Wayne Duvenage. . “It’s a vote to perpetuate the decay of our once proud and growing nation.
“The Constitutional Court rulings and evidence from several reports on state capture show that Jacob Zuma is not fit for public office. OUTA’s legal team is evaluating the way forward.”
Duvenhage added that OUTA would continue to oppose state capture and the massive corruption it enabled. In recent weeks OUTA had filed charges against a number of ministers and officials in connection with state capture activity and would continue to do so‚ he said.
“Now more than ever South Africans need to unite to fight corruption‚” Duvenage said.
