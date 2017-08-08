No-Confidence Vote
WATCH LIVE: MPs vote on President Zuma's fate
Note: This live stream is scheduled to start at 2pm.
Members of the National Assembly will for the first time cast a vote by secret ballot on a motion of no confidence in a sitting president.
Should the motion succeed‚ the president will have to step down‚ along with his cabinet.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Monday that she would permit a secret ballot‚ strengthening the chances that the motion would be passed.
Parliament explained how the carefully choreographed process will unfold. After each party has stated its case in a debate‚ MPs will be given a paper on which to make their mark.
The votes will then be counted in a guarded room‚ under the watchful eye of party representatives‚ then they will be signed off by the secretary of the National Assembly before the results are announced by the Speaker.
