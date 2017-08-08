WATCH: The moment Zuma survived his 8th no-confidence vote
08 August 2017 - 20:52
President Jacob Zuma is to remain in office after surviving the eighth motion of no confidence in his leadership on Tuesday night.
The motion was defeated after 198 MPs voted against it while 177 voted for Zuma to go with nine abstentions.
"The motion is accordingly negative‚" announced national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.
