Politics

WATCH: The moment Zuma survived his 8th no-confidence vote

08 August 2017 - 20:52 By Timeslive

President Jacob Zuma is to remain in office after surviving the eighth motion of no confidence in his leadership on Tuesday night.

The motion was defeated after 198 MPs voted against it while 177 voted for Zuma to go with nine abstentions.

"The motion is accordingly negative‚" announced national assembly speaker Baleka Mbete.

READ MORE

The two questions that haunt the #ZumaVote

When the music stops and the face-saving has passed, the African National Congress has to do some serious soul searching.
Opinion & Analysis
43 minutes ago

Zuma supporters gun for dissidents

President Jacob Zuma’s supporters are gunning for ANC MPs who voted with opposition parties in a failed bid to remove him from office.
Politics
1 hour ago

Ousting Zuma via secret ballot would have been 'politically dangerous'‚ says analyst

It would have been politically dangerous for President Jacob Zuma to have been ousted through a secret ballot‚ a political analyst said on Tuesday.
Politics
1 hour ago

Numbers in no-confidence vote a sign that tide is turning‚ says Malema

Speaking to a crowd of a few hundred mostly EFF supporters who stayed to hear the results of the vote on the motion of no confidence in President ...
Politics
1 hour ago

It is us who will make Zuma go‚ not the opposition: Mbalula

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Jacob Zuma will only leave his position as president of the country when the African National Congress ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: The moment Zuma survived his 8th no-confidence vote Politics
  2. MPs who voted to keep Zuma betrayed South Africa‚ says Future SA Politics
  3. Zuma supporters gun for dissidents Politics
  4. You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma Politics
  5. Zuma survives but some ANC MPs voted for him to go Politics

Latest Videos

Close call: The moment Zuma survived his 8th motion-of-no-confidence vote
Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
X