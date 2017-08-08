You can't use parliament technicalities to remove me - Zuma

President Jacob Zuma did not waste time and immediately hit back at opposition MPs shortly after the motion of no confidence in his leadership was defeated on Tuesday.

Zuma told a crowd of ANC supporters outside the gates of parliament on Plein Street in Cape Town that the ANC could not be defeated through "technicalities" in parliament.

The president was in a celebratory mood and could be seen hugging party leaders as he took to the makeshift stage.

"Thank you very much indeed. Comrades‚ I want to thank all the leaders that are here that come from different provinces. Those comrades who're in parliament needed the support from membership and supporters. You demonstrated that the ANC is there‚ is powerful‚ is big‚ it's difficult to defeat the ANC. You can try‚" said Zuma.