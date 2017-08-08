President Jacob Zuma will not be going anywhere.

So says KwaDukuza Mayor Ricardo Mthembu‚ who with hundreds of supporters‚ took to the streets in support of the first citizen on Tuesday.

They marched on the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court to hand over a memorandum as the eighth motion of no confidence in Zuma came before parliament to be debated.

Mthembu told ANC supporters that Zuma will remain after the vote of no confidence against him.

“Today we are saying that Zuma will sleep as president and wake up as president. You must not be confused by the Speaker’s decision. We support it fully but we want to see those who talk about conscience‚” he said.