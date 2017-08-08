Zuma going nowhere‚ say loyal supporters in KZN
President Jacob Zuma will not be going anywhere.
So says KwaDukuza Mayor Ricardo Mthembu‚ who with hundreds of supporters‚ took to the streets in support of the first citizen on Tuesday.
They marched on the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court to hand over a memorandum as the eighth motion of no confidence in Zuma came before parliament to be debated.
Mthembu told ANC supporters that Zuma will remain after the vote of no confidence against him.
“Today we are saying that Zuma will sleep as president and wake up as president. You must not be confused by the Speaker’s decision. We support it fully but we want to see those who talk about conscience‚” he said.
He also referred to fiery ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who has openly called for other fellow ANC MPs to vote with their conscience and has repeatedly called for Zuma to step down. Mthembu said they did not take Khoza seriously.
“We are not taking Makhosi Khoza seriously. We regard her as Tina Turner. She is just performing‚ but we are saying to our leaders [that] people like her must be dealt with‚” he said
He lashed out at ANC MPs ruled by the politics of the stomach.
“There are many people we’ve sent to parliament who are saying things are in good in South Africa today. But some of them because their stomachs are full are no longer thinking with their brains but with their stomachs.”
Mthembu said they cannot allow the ANC to be disrupted “because of a few people who believe they have reached the promised land.
“Unfortunately‚ we have not all reached the promised land. We are confused why are people rushing for Zuma to leave because December is just a few months away. Zuma has said that he not going TO stand. So what is this rush about?”
He accused the DA of undermining the ANC “in such a way that they want to decide who must lead us".
“We get worried if some of leaders are supported by the opposition. We may disagree but we must defend the ANC. They must also remember that the ANC also trained us with arms but we did not use those weapons because the ANC said we must negotiate in SA.
This provocation and marches‚ they must remember who they are dealing with. We are not going to allow this country to go to war because what they are doing they want to wreak havoc in this country‚” said Mthembu.
He said the DA was using every trick in the book to take over the country.
“Our biggest enemy wants to take over the country. They have said they will take it in 2019 but the vote is not allowing them. Now they are using everything and you must not be confused.
That is why they are taking advantage of us because when we have disagreements we fight in public and then they say the ANC is weak.”
