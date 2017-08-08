Politics

Zuma going nowhere‚ say loyal supporters in KZN

08 August 2017 - 15:13 By Jeff Wicks And Bongani Mthethwa
August 8, 2017. ANC supporters during a march in KwaDukuza against to vote of no confidence to President Jacob Zuma.
August 8, 2017. ANC supporters during a march in KwaDukuza against to vote of no confidence to President Jacob Zuma.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

President Jacob Zuma will not be going anywhere.

So says KwaDukuza Mayor Ricardo Mthembu‚ who with hundreds of supporters‚ took to the streets in support of the first citizen on Tuesday.

They marched on the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court to hand over a memorandum as the eighth motion of no confidence in Zuma came before parliament to be debated.

Mthembu told ANC supporters that Zuma will remain after the vote of no confidence against him.

“Today we are saying that Zuma will sleep as president and wake up as president. You must not be confused by the Speaker’s decision. We support it fully but we want to see those who talk about conscience‚” he said.

Maimane to MPs: 'I know what Mandela would have done'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Tuesday called on Members of Parliament to vote "for their hopes and not their fears."
Politics
1 hour ago

He also referred to fiery ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who has openly called for other fellow ANC MPs to vote with their conscience and has repeatedly called for Zuma to step down. Mthembu said they did not take Khoza seriously.

“We are not taking Makhosi Khoza seriously. We regard her as Tina Turner. She is just performing‚ but we are saying to our leaders [that] people like her must be dealt with‚” he said

He lashed out at ANC MPs ruled by the politics of the stomach.

“There are many people we’ve sent to parliament who are saying things are in good in South Africa today. But some of them because their stomachs are full are no longer thinking with their brains but with their stomachs.”

Mthembu said they cannot allow the ANC to be disrupted “because of a few people who believe they have reached the promised land.

“Unfortunately‚ we have not all reached the promised land. We are confused why are people rushing for Zuma to leave because December is just a few months away. Zuma has said that he not going TO stand. So what is this rush about?”

Opposition leaders: 'JZ rule is worse than nuclear bomb'

Thousands of South Africans flooded the streets around Parliament on Tuesday to listen to opposition leaders making it clear how "gatvol" they are of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

He accused the DA of undermining the ANC “in such a way that they want to decide who must lead us".

“We get worried if some of leaders are supported by the opposition. We may disagree but we must defend the ANC. They must also remember that the ANC also trained us with arms but we did not use those weapons because the ANC said we must negotiate in SA.

This provocation and marches‚ they must remember who they are dealing with. We are not going to allow this country to go to war because what they are doing they want to wreak havoc in this country‚” said Mthembu.

He said the DA was using every trick in the book to take over the country.

“Our biggest enemy wants to take over the country. They have said they will take it in 2019 but the vote is not allowing them. Now they are using everything and you must not be confused.

That is why they are taking advantage of us because when we have disagreements we fight in public and then they say the ANC is weak.”

Twitter is torn between 'against all odds Zuma' and 'Zuma the sinking Titanic'

The South African Twitter community is more confused than amused with the possible outcome of the vote of no confidence motion taking expected to ...
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. No stamp approval for Zuma from this EFF entrepreneur Politics
  2. ANC failed to give reasons why Zuma should be kept in office: Van Damme Politics
  3. Opposition leaders: Zuma is 'corrupt and broken' Politics
  4. There's no goalkeeper so go ahead and score‚ Holomisa tells MPs Politics
  5. Malema salutes ‘incoming president Baleka Mbete’ Politics

Latest Videos

No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
Mmusi Maimane calls on ANC MPs to vote according to their conscience
X