President Jacob Zuma and other ANC heavyweights have met with the party caucus in Parliament ahead of today's motion of no confidence vote.

Zuma usually doesn't attend Parliament during motion of no confidence debates.

It is unclear if he will be in the National Assembly chamber when the debate starts at 2pm.

Zuma attended the ANC caucus meeting‚ along with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

The leaders were expected to give their final marching orders to MPs at the gathering.

The party has called a three line whip for today's motion of no confidence vote as it tries to present a united front in the face of growing public discontent.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has previously said that party MPs will not vote for the motion‚ and has been widely critical of MPs in his caucus who have spoken out‚ accusing them of ill discipline.

The motion of no confidence will get underway at 2pm‚ and voting will take place after the debate.