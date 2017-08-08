Politics

Zuma‚ Gwede‚ Cyril at ANC caucus

08 August 2017 - 11:14 By Bianca Capazorio
The ANC top six: Zweli Mkhize; Cyril Ramaphosa; Jacob Zuma; Baleka Mbete; Gwede Mantashe and Jessie Duarte. File photo.
The ANC top six: Zweli Mkhize; Cyril Ramaphosa; Jacob Zuma; Baleka Mbete; Gwede Mantashe and Jessie Duarte. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

President Jacob Zuma and other ANC heavyweights have met with the party caucus in Parliament ahead of today's motion of no confidence vote.

Zuma usually doesn't attend Parliament during motion of no confidence debates.

It is unclear if he will be in the National Assembly chamber when the debate starts at 2pm.

Zuma attended the ANC caucus meeting‚ along with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe.

The leaders were expected to give their final marching orders to MPs at the gathering.

The party has called a three line whip for today's motion of no confidence vote as it tries to present a united front in the face of growing public discontent.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu has previously said that party MPs will not vote for the motion‚ and has been widely critical of MPs in his caucus who have spoken out‚ accusing them of ill discipline.

The motion of no confidence will get underway at 2pm‚ and voting will take place after the debate.

READ MORE

Guptas helped pay for Zuma’s wife’s home - report

Financial records contained in leaked emails suggest the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma paid as much as R3.4-million towards the bond on the home of ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Zuma prepares to address Women's Day event... as president

The presidency said on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma would address a Women's Day event in Kimberley‚ seemingly nonplussed by a vote on his future ...
Politics
2 hours ago

LIVE: Thousands take to streets in #NoConfidence marches as #ZumaVote looms

As Cape Town braces for marches for and against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, members of the National Assembly will for the first time cast a vote ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Secret ballot or not‚ Zuma will win: KZN ANCYL Politics
  2. Secret vote: Mbeki urges MPs to do the right thing Politics
  3. Students‚ salesmen and servants of God join Cape Town march Politics
  4. Cape Town march showdown: 'Voetsek‚ man!' vs 'Amnesty se gat!' Politics
  5. BLF and Mngxitama in court over disruption of #GuptaLeaks event Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
X