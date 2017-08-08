Politics

Zuma prepares to address Women's Day event... as president

08 August 2017 - 10:59 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma. File photo.
Image: Reuters

The presidency said on Tuesday that President Jacob Zuma would address a Women's Day event in Kimberley‚ seemingly nonplussed by a vote on his future taking place on Tuesday.

"His Excellency‚ President of the Republic of South Africa‚ Mr Jacob Zuma‚ will deliver a keynote address at the 2017 National Women’s Day on 9 August 2017‚ to be commemorated at Galeshewe‚ Kimberley in the Northern Cape under the theme: The Year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward."

Meanwhile‚ members of parliament are due to vote on Zuma's fate later on Tuesday.

The secret ballot follows a motion of no confidence tabled by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

A debate on the motion is set down for 2pm on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

The ANC enjoys a hefty majority in parliament and has remained confident that its MPs will back Zuma‚ even though votes will be cast via secret ballot.

However‚ some MPs have signalled that they will not toe the party line.

EFF leader Julius Malema has said that at least 60 ANC MPs would be willing to vote against Zuma‚ who himself has said he does not like the idea of a secret ballot.

