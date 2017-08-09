A former ANC councillor who was instrumental in the party’s win in the recent by-elections on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast has become the latest victim of the ongoing political killings in the province.

The ANC in KZN said in a statement on Wednesday that its former councillor‚ Ntokozo “Lithi” Maphumulo‚ 41‚ was shot dead as he arrived at home in eMahlongwa in its Umdoni Sub-Region on Tuesday afternoon.

The party said although details about his killing were sketchy‚ it appeared that his killers were waiting for him at his home and fired several shots at him when he arrived‚ killing him instantly. They used his vehicle as a getaway vehicle and dumped it not too far away.

Maphumulo is a former Ward 10 councillor in the Umdoni Municipality and a former ANC Youth League Lower South Coast regional executive committee member.

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli described him as “a fearless cadre who served his community diligently and with integrity".