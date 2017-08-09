Politics

09 August 2017 - 15:08 By Penwell Dlamini
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The leader of the ANC Women’s League‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ has used the Women’s Day celebrations in Kimberley in the Northern Cape to sing President Jacob Zuma's praises.

Dlamini said Zuma’s enemies had tried to pull him down and could “not hold themselves”.

“They will prefer a coup rather than elections because they know they will never defeat us in the elections‚” Dlamini said.

Zuma narrowly survived a vote of no confidence in Parliament on Tuesday.

Dlamini‚ who is also the minister of social development‚ has been a strong Zuma supporter as has the league she is leading.

During her address‚ she expressed the league’s adoration for Zuma.

“Mr President we hold you with respect and high regard because you have earned leadership. You waited until your turn came. You never pushed anyone. Actually‚ people were afraid before you even came.

“Mr President we are very proud because we have the people’s president. A humble president. You never want to pay revenge. Most of the time some of us get very angry when you laugh and share jokes with those who do not want you as a person.

“Mr President you were not built by newspapers. You were not built by the media‚ the elite or bourgeoisie. You come from the toiling rural masses of Nkandla. Mr President you come from the Robben Island and that has shaped your future and that of this country‚” Dlamini said.

 

