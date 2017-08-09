Deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana has been ordered to appear in court on Thursday‚ says police minister Fikile Mbalula.

Manana is accused of assaulting a woman in a Johannesburg nightclub at the weekend‚ and the delay in arresting him attracted criticism on Wednesday from former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

Speaking in Khayelitsha‚ Cape Town‚ where he was visiting the family of a young woman allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend‚ Mbalula said Manana’s “flashy suits” would not save him.

The deputy minister has apologised for hitting Mandisa Duma. He was identified in a video in which he appears to be assaulting a woman at Cubana in Fourways around 3am on Sunday.