The Democratic Alliance says it believes that Parliament should be dissolved and an early election called as the ANC has lost the confidence of the country.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane told a news conference in Parliament in Cape Town the party believed that voters should now have the chance to express their opinion about the conduct of the ANC in defending President Jacob Zuma who survived a vote on a motion of no confidence in him on Tuesday.

“The ANC may have won in the No Confidence motion in Parliament yesterday‚ but it has lost the confidence of the country‚” Maimane said.

“We are sure that the ANC has lost the confidence of the majority of South Africans. We say‚ bring it on! Let's fight an election for the future of our country‚ and let's do it now. By the time Jacob Zuma has destroyed the ANC completely‚ and the country‚ it will be too late. Let's let the country choose a new beginning‚ now‚” he added. As such‚ the DA had taken a decision – in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution - to move a motion in the National Assembly to dissolve Parliament and for an early general election to be held‚ he said.