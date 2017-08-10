The ANC’s Integrity Commission says it needs to conduct its own investigation before it can act against Deputy Minister Mduduzi Manana‚ who on Thursday appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of assault.

Chairperson Andrew Mlangeni said that before steps could be taken against Manana the commission had to find out whether the assault allegations were true or not.

This is despite Manana releasing a statement on Monday apologising for slapping Mandisa Duma during an altercation at Cubana in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ at the weekend.

Manana also admitted to hitting her in an audio recording of a conversation with her brother‚ Phesheya.

"This matter just happened a few days ago so we don’t know what is happening and [we] have not investigated as yet. We have to find out first and make our own investigation - look into many things such as finding out if it's true or not true‚ where‚ when and under what conditions - before we can take any action against anybody‚" said Mlangeni.

Manana made his first court appearance at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for allegedly assaulting Duma‚ her cousin and a friend.