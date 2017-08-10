The ANC executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal says that the National Executive Committee should act decisively against any member found to have betrayed the position of the ANC by participating in a social media campaign against the party.

The committee is urging all leaders within the party not to compromise the unity and cohesion of the movement through unfounded and untested allegations on social media.

In a statement released by Mdumiseni Ntuli‚ Kwazulu-Natal’s ANC spokesperson‚ the party said it had noted a list containing names of some of the ANC MPs circulating in social media which it viewed as an attempt to further deepen divisions in the ANC national caucus.

“We have further noted a media post purported to be from Cde Stanley Moonsamy‚ a member of the ANC Ethekwini Regional Executive Committee.

“This post cast serious aspersions on certain ANC MPs without providing credible evidence to support a claim of an amount of R2-billion used to influence voting in the NA‚” the statement said.

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC leadership has directed comrade Stanley to urgently and within 48 hours withdraw and unconditionally apologise for his unfounded assertion‚ said the statement.

It is our firm view that during this hour of challenges and difficulties our movement must close ranks while acting firmly against those furthering divisions. We have faith in the capacity of the office of the secretary-general‚ Gwede Mantashe‚ to investigate and discipline all those MPs who betrayed the party line.