An explosive forensic investigation into tender fraud in the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has revealed how a personal assistant and an administrative clerk dished out tenders worth almost R23-million to five companies with the knowledge of their superiors.

The report‚ dated March 18‚ 2017 and which has been submitted to Mchunu‚ shows that between 2012 and 2016 the personal assistant and the clerk processed most of the transactions where suppliers were awarded tenders. They did so with the knowledge of the chief financial officer in the office of the premier.

This largely happened under the watch of former premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who was KZN's first citizen between 2013 and 2016 - but the report doesn't indicate whether he‚ or any prior or future premier‚ was at fault.

The investigation conducted by the internal audit unit found that one catering company was awarded 59 orders worth R7.9-million between 2013 and 2016. It also found that two companies were awarded contracts worth more than R16-million as a result of cover quoting. The personal assistant also awarded a tender worth R517‚050 to a company owned by her uncle who lived with her. She nominated‚ invited and evaluated quotations of the company without disclosing the relationship.