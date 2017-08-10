Hunt on for ‘treasonous ’ ANC rebel MPs

Similar sentiments came from ANC and pro-Zuma leaders following the vote.

"We are not pre-empting anything, but the buck stops with the ANC leadership. This can set a dangerous precedent that may cascade down to legislatures and local councils," Mthembu said.

"The DA is the enemy of the revolution and as such supporting its motion is treasonous. This behaviour and tendency should be stopped. You just cannot have members colluding with our enemy. This was a wake-up call and structures of the movement need to deal with these tendencies," said Mthembu.

His comments came as it emerged ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe allegedly told ANC MPs that if they voted for the motion the ANC would be torn apart.

Insiders at the meeting in parliament said Mantashe warned MPs the ruling party would not be able to reach a consensus to elect a new leader because of its internal strife.

"He said it would be difficult to agree on a candidate if Zuma is removed because of the ANC's internal problems."